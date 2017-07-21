Shortly after the resignation of football coach Hugh Freeze, the Ole Miss Rebels lost a commitment from 2019 prospect Bobby Wolfe.

Wolfe, a cornerback from Houston, confirmed his decommitment to ESPN on Thursday night.

The fallout from an NCAA investigation had already crippled Ole Miss' recruiting efforts in the 2018 class, currently with a class of 10 commitments outside of the top 25 class rankings. Of the 10 commitments, only one, receiver Demarcus Gregory, is ranked as a four-star recruit.

That is in stark contrast to the 2016 class for Freeze and his staff. It boasted 13 ESPN 300 commitments, including the second-ranked prospect overall, Greg Little, and the No. 7 prospect, Benito Jones.

The 2018 class has yet to see a decommitment, but the prospects are well aware of the impact the resignation and NCAA investigation will have on their potential future. Ohio offensive lineman Blaine Scott has been committed to Ole Miss since May, but he will take some time to think about his recruitment in the days to come.

"Right now I'm just laying low," Scott said. "I will make a decision in a few days."

Gregory said he isn't conducting any recruiting interviews as of now. The rest of the commitments are still intact. The news is still fresh, though, and the investigation continues, so more decommitments could be on the horizon for the Rebels.

Freeze resigned, effective immediately, on Thursday night. The Rebels' athletic director told ESPN that school officials found a pattern that included calls from Freeze's university-issued cellphone to a number associated with a female escort service.

Regarding the ongoing NCAA investigation, the NCAA has accused the Rebels of 21 rules violations by current or former members of their football coaching staff. A new notice of allegations included eight new alleged rules violations and a charge of lack of institutional control.