Some college football programs will make offers to middle school prospects to gain attention on a national level - but Jaheim Oatis is different.

Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 286 pounds, Oatis has turned heads at Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Alabama camps this summer.

According to a tweet posted Friday by Oatis, the Rebels, Bulldogs and Crimson Tide already have made scholarship offers to the soon-to-be eighth grader from Columbia, Miss.

6'4 286lbs BEAST!!💪💪 GOING TO 8TH GRADE 3 OFFERS IN MY 1ST 3 CAMPS!!!! OLEMISS, MISSISSIPPISTATE, AND AL REMEMBER THE NAME JAHEIM OATIS!!!! pic.twitter.com/sda0A3lMIE — Jaheim Oatis (@JaheimOatis) July 22, 2017

Watching the video of Oatis running a self reported 4.7 forty-yard dash at Ole Miss camp, it's easy to see why the Rebels and Bulldogs have both offered following June camps.

My 40 at Mississippi state... 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/il4TZxelqj — Jaheim Oatis (@JaheimOatis) July 24, 2017

Over the weekend, Oatis' very early recruitment went to another level following camp at Alabama receiving a "dreams came true" offer from Nick Saban.

One of my dreams came true.... He couldnt believe I was going to the 8th grade..... pic.twitter.com/ZX8qrvNRAX — Jaheim Oatis (@JaheimOatis) July 23, 2017

Oatis is sure to capture the attention of football recruiting junkies for the next few years, similar to when now-Alabama freshman linebacker Dylan Moses burst onto the national scene in 2012 after being offered by LSU prior to his eighth grade year.