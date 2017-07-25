Since being hired at Texas, head coach Tom Herman has made the Houston area a top focus on the recruiting trail.

On Monday night, the Longhorns claimed a major victory in one of the most fertile recruiting areas in the country by picking up a commitment from ESPN 300 wide receiver Brennan Eagles.

Eagles, the No. 94-ranked prospect in the class of 2018, committed to Texas over Clemson, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and others, providing even more momentum for the Longhorns' top-10 class.

Eagles joins wide receiver Al'vonte Woodard and defensive back Jalen Green as ESPN 300 commitments from the Houston area in the past 10 days, and now gives the Longhorns four ESPN 300 commitments from that area led by the Lone Star State's top-ranked prospect -- safety B.J. Foster.

Eagles may not be the last ESPN 300 prospect from the Houston area to head to Austin: Cornerback D'Shawn Jamison, defensive tackle Keondre Coburn, tight ends Mustapha Muhammad and Malcolm Epps, cornerback Anthony Cook and defensive end Joseph Ossai are still on the wish list.

The 6-foot-3, 214-pound Eagles adds to what is an impressive wide receiver haul for Herman and staff, joining Woodard and lightning-quick ESPN 300 slot and return man Rondale Moore.

Texas, which boasted the No. 7-ranked recruiting class before the trio of Houston-area four-star commitments, now has 12 ESPN 300 commitments with the chances continuing to improve for a first top-five class since 2012 come February. The Longhorns could sign as many as 25 prospects.