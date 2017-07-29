        <
          WR recruits Jalen Preston, Caleb Chapman commit to Texas A&M

          5:21 PM ET
          Gerry Hamilton
            National recruiting analyst
            More than a decade covering recruiting, nationally and in Texas
          Texas A&M hit the daily double Saturday, landing coveted wide receiver recruit Jalen Preston one hour after four-star Caleb Chapman committed to the Aggies.

          Preston, the No. 61-ranked prospect in the class of 2018, committed to Texas A&M over LSU, Oregon, Oklahoma and a host of others Saturday afternoon, helping provide some needed momentum for the Aggies heading into August.

          The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Preston becomes the eighth ESPN 300 commitment for Kevin Sumlin and staff, including the sixth from the Houston area, which is a noteworthy battleground area in 2018, with Texas, LSU, Alabama and many others trying to pull talent out of the area.

          Preston, an Under Armour All-America Game selection, becomes the third four-star receiver to commit to Sumlin and staff in the class. He joins Chapman and Montel Parker, all from the Houston area.

          Texas A&M is not finished at receiver, however, and is chasing two of the nation's best. Five-star Terrace Marshall Jr. out of Louisiana has the Aggies in his final four, while electric playmaker Jaylen Waddle is deciding among Florida State, Texas A&M, Texas and Alabama.

          Preston's and Chapman's commitments add to the Aggies' class, which was ranked No. 13 in the country prior to the verbals.

