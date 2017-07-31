Quarterback J.T. Daniels is only a junior-to-be in the 2019 class, but he has already become a well-known prospect in recruiting circles. Daniels increased his acclaim on Sunday by announcing his commitment to USC.

Daniels had announced his top-four shortlist only this past weekend, with Michigan, Washington, USC and Stanford making up the list. But Daniels decided to end his recruitment after only one day after releasing the top list.

The University of Southern California



COMMITTED #FightOn✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/K5MGRRSvQG — JT Daniels (@jtdaniels06) July 31, 2017

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound signal caller hails from powerhouse Mater Dei high school in Santa Ana, California, the same school that produced former USC quarterbacks Matt Barkley and Matt Leinart. Daniels had offers from Alabama, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, UCLA and others, but ultimately chose the Trojans.

Daniels gives USC two total commitments in the 2019 class, joining linebacker De'Gabriel Floyd.