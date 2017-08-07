The Texas Longhorns continue to make waves on the recruiting trail. Already owners of the No. 4-ranked recruiting class in the 2018 cycle, coach Tom Herman and staff added yet another key piece on Monday.

Defensive tackle Keondre Coburn, ranked No. 52 in the class of 2018, committed to Texas over Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU and others, becoming the latest top prospect from the Lone Star State to stay home for college. He attended Westfield High School in Houston.

The 6-foot-3, 334-pound Under Armour All-America Game selection was considered a lean to the Longhorns for months, but a recent late July visit to Alabama and a pair of visits to Texas A&M seemed to close the gap before Coburn's pledge Monday.

"I committed to Texas because of the coaching staff, and I look good in burnt orange. I want to to help Texas beat Ohio State for the No. 1 class," said Coburn.

Coburn's pledge is another step in that direction for the Longhorns. He becomes the 13th ESPN 300 commit, including nine from inside state lines -- a group headlined by the state's top-ranked prospect, safety B.J. Foster.

With Coburn's commitment and as many as eight to nine spots remaining in the class, the Longhorns have a shot at securing the nation's No. 1 class with a number of ESPN 300 prospects still on the board. The list of top targets remaining includes ESPN 300 defensive backs D'Shawn Jamison and Anthony Cook, receivers Tommy Bush, Jaylen Waddle and Terrace Marshall Jr., tight ends Malcolm Epps and Mustapha Muhammad, defensive ends Bobby Brown and Joseph Ossai, and offensive linemen Rafiti Ghirmai and Sione Angilau Jr.

The last time Texas signed a top-five class was in 2012, a group that included future NFL draft picks Malcom Brown and Hassan Ridgeway, along with five-star running back Johnathan Gray.