Quarterback Justin Fields, the No. 1-ranked prospect in the country, is staying home.

Fields, a 6-foot-3, 221-pound dual-threat from Kennesaw, Georgia, committed to the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday morning at a school pep rally, ending a recruitment that had been trending that direction since August.

He selected Georgia over Florida State, Auburn, LSU and Alabama after making a number of visits to various programs since June, with the Seminoles having been the top competition throughout the summer.

Editor's Picks Adding No. 1 Justin Fields puts Georgia one step closer to Alabama's level The Bulldogs added the top player and top QB in 2018. UGA's performance and building recruiting dominance is getting it closer to contender status.

Georgia LB Patrick arrested on pot charges Georgia junior linebacker Natrez Patrick could be facing a four-game suspension following his second arrest on marijuana charges in three years. 1 Related

The one-time Penn State commit made trips to Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Florida, Auburn and Alabama since decommitting from the Nittany Lions on June 6. Fields had been on campus at Georgia a handful of times since then, including the Bulldogs' blowout wins over Samford and Mississippi State in September.

In the 13 years that ESPN has ranked prospects, the Under Armour All-America Game selection becomes the first No. 1 overall prospect to pick Georgia. Fields joins Matthew Stafford (Class of 2006) as quarterbacks ranked in the top five overall to pick Georgia.

Fields' commitment marks the third time in four years that Georgia has landed the state's top-ranked prospect, joining defensive tackle Trenton Thompson (2015) and DeAngelo Gibbs (2017).

After signing 13 of the top 24 prospects from inside the state in February, the Bulldogs have gotten off to a slower start this recruiting season, with Fields being just the second ranked verbal for UGA from in-state prospects. Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' staff, however, are expecting a very strong finish to the class.

Fields becomes the 15th overall commitment for the Bulldogs. Smart and his staff are now positioned to make a run at signing back-to-back top-five classes with more than 10 ESPN 300 targets still in play, including No. 5 K.J. Henry, No. 27 Deontrey Hill, No. 28 Jamaree Salyer, No. 43 Tyreke Johnson, No. 57 James Cook and No. 58 Adam Anderson.