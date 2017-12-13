The Ohio State Buckeyes are continuing their march toward their first No. 1 class in the 12 years that ESPN has ranked prospects and recruiting classes.

Already with 14 ESPN 300 commits in the top-ranked class, which is headlined by five-star defensive tackle Taron Vincent, coach Urban Meyer and staff added two more top-100 prospects on Tuesday night.

Tommy Togiai, the No. 53-ranked prospect in the class of 2018, committed to the Buckeyes over Utah, Washington and USC.

The nation's No. 3 defensive tackle adds to what is already an impressive defensive line haul. Togiai joins Vincent and top-ranked junior college prospect Antwuan Jackson Jr. on the defensive front for Ohio State, which will lose three defensive linemen to graduation following the season.

Togiai was joined on the commit list Tuesday by wide receiver Kamryn Babb, the No. 81 overall prospect in the ESPN 300 who missed his entire senior season after an ACL injury in preseason practice. He committed to Ohio State over Oklahoma, Michigan, LSU and a host of others.

The successful Tuesday on the trail increases the Buckeyes' lead over Georgia, Texas, Miami and Penn State -- and Ohio State is not done yet. Meyer and staff have legitimate shots at five-star offensive tackle Jackson Carman (No. 12 in the ESPN 300) and defensive ends Jayson Oweh (No. 174) and Tyreke Smith (No. 145).

Defensive end remains a key position of need for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State has signed six straight top-10 classes since Meyer took over in Columbus.