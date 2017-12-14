Tennessee's recruiting class lost two prospects Wednesday -- both at the quarterback position -- but new head coach Jeremy Pruitt also secured the recommitment of his first big recruit since taking over at Knoxville.

ESPN 300 quarterback Adrian Martinez and three-star Michael Penix both announced Wednesday they are no longer part of the Vols' 2018 class.

Martinez, a 6-foot-2, 198-pound quarterback from Fresno, California, flopped his commitment from Tennessee to Nebraska. New Huskers coach Scott Frost and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco made Martinez a priority immediately after Frost was hired by Nebraska.

Martinez took a visit to Nebraska and was also contacted by Pruitt, but ultimately decided to flip his commitment.

Penix, a Tampa, Florida, prospect, announced his decommitment on Twitter, three days after receiving a scholarship offer from Florida State and new head coach Willie Taggart.

The news for the Volunteers wasn't all bad on Wednesday. Wide receiver Alontae Taylor, the No. 46 ranked prospect in the class, recommitted to Tennessee becoming first pledge for Pruitt since being hired last week.

"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." 1000% COMMITTED 🍊#PruittEra pic.twitter.com/6KW86Mm6ba — AT6 (@TaeTaylor6) December 13, 2017

The Under Armour All-America Game selection backed off his long time verbal to the home-state Volunteers Nov. 12 in the wake of the Butch Jones rumors of a dismissal. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound playmaker made official visits to Georgia, Notre Dame and Wake Forest before making a final official visit to Knoxville last weekend.

The recommitment of early enrollee Taylor gives Tennessee three ESPN 300 verbals among 10 commits in the class.

Tennessee is expecting key visitors on campus this weekend in Knoxville, including ESPN 300 receiver Jacob Copeland, UCLA verbal Olaijah Griffin and ESPNJC50s offensive tackle Jahmir Johnson and tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson.