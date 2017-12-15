Ole Miss received good news on Thursday night when ESPN 300 quarterback Matt Corral announced he was flipping his commitment from Florida to the Rebels. The Long Beach, California, prospect had recently visited Ole Miss and made his decision to switch schools and sign early on Dec. 20.

Corral's recruitment has taken a winding path, starting with a commitment to USC that ended with a departure from the Trojans' class. The No. 90-ranked prospect then committed to previous Florida coaches Jim McElwain and Doug Nussmeier in June.

When the Gators fired McElwain and brought in Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen, known for his quarterback development, Corral initially said he would stick with his commitment and was looking forward to hearing from the new coach.

Mullen initially wasn't in contact with Corral and offered other prospects at the position. Once Mullen brought on quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, the two visited Corral and tried to keep him in this class. Corral then visited Ole Miss and decided he would fit best with the Rebels as they now had one less quarterback in the room with former starter Shea Patterson transferring to Michigan because of NCAA sanctions.

Corral is the No. 6-ranked pocket-passer in this class and is the only ESPN 300 commitment in the Ole Miss class. His decommitment also leaves Mullen and Johnson looking for a quarterback before the early signing period next week.