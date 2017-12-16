With the early signing period just five days away, the late twists and turns on the recruiting trail have begun.

Josh Jobe, the No. 117 ranked prospect in the class of 2018, flipped from Miami to Alabama on Saturday while on an official visit in Tuscaloosa impacting a pair of top 10 recruiting classes.

https://twitter.com/JoshuaMJobe/status/942106111309729793

The 6-foot, 178-pound playmaking cornerback adds to an Alabama recruiting class that was ranked No. 10 prior to Jobe's flip. Jobe becomes the 10th ESPN 300 commitment for Nick Saban and staff, and helps fill a key need in the defensive backfield joining ESPNJC50 cornerback Saivion Smith and ESPN300 in-state cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis.

Jobe's verbal continues the success for the Crimson Tide in South Florida under Saban. ESPN 300 receiver Xavier Williams joins Jobe as South Florida prospects in the 2018 class, following in the footsteps of Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley, Jerry Jeudy in recent classes.

The Jobe commitment could be the start of a strong close for Alabama with the Crimson Tide considered the favorite for five-star Eyabi Anoma, and in the mix for Ohio State quarterback verbal Emory Jones, and ESPN300s Nickolas Petit-Frere and receivers Jaylen Waddle and Jacob Copeland.

The top 15 cornerback in the country was one of the first verbals for the Hurricanes in the 2018 class, committing way back in June of 2015, but had always stayed in contact with Alabama and others in the region. The loss is a hit for the Hurricanes No. 3 ranked recruiting class, and makes the recruitment of five-star cornerback Tyson Campbell that much more important for Mark Richt and staff.

Miami remains in the hunt for a first top 5 class since 2008 with Campbell, ESPN 300 pass rusher Andrew Chatfield and four-star defensive lineman Dennis Briggs among the top targets remaining on the board.