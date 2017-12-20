The early signing period started on a positive note for coach James Franklin and Penn State when five-star defensive end Micah Parsons announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions. Parsons, the No. 7-ranked prospect overall, chose Penn State over Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

Editor's Picks Signing day's best: No. 28 prospect Salyer picks Georgia College football's first-ever early signing period begins Wednesday. Find out the latest from the recruiting trail including commitment times and top classes.

Buckeyes report offense with recruit, GameDay Micah Parsons, the No. 7 player in the ESPN 300, is no longer being recruited by Ohio State after the school reported a violation from his visit to the College GameDay set.

Coaching changes cause rankings shifts Coaching changes all over the country, including Willie Taggart leaving Oregon for Florida State, have caused some massive changes to several top classes. 2 Related

His recruitment took a winding path to get to this point and started with a commitment to Penn State in February 2016. After receiving more offers and taking visits, Parsons eventually decommitted from the Nittany Lions this past April.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, prospect was then linked to Alabama and eventually Ohio State before abruptly seeing his recruitment end with the Buckeyes. Reports surfaced Tuesday that Ohio State self-reported a recruiting violation involving a picture Parson took with ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit and former Ohio State running back Eddie George on the set of ESPN's College GameDay.

According to the report, the Buckeyes stopped recruiting Parsons because he was given a benefit that wasn't made available to the general public, which deemed him ineligible to Ohio State. Parsons then focused on the remaining schools on his list and took official visits throughout the season.

Micah Parsons' recruiting journey has taken him back to where it began -- Penn State -- after a recruiting problem with Ohio State closed that door. Tom Hauck for Student Sports

Those trips and his entire process led him right back to where he started with a future in Happy Valley.

The move gives the Nittany Lions two five-star commitments ranked, with Parsons and wide receiver Justin Shorter. It's the first time Penn State has landed a five-star prospect since ESPN started its rankings in 2006.

Penn State now has 11 ESPN 300 commitments in the 2018 class and 20 total commitments overall.