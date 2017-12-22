The No. 2 WR in the country, Terrace Marshall Jr., says he couldn't pass up on an opportunity to play in his home state as he commits to LSU. (1:41)

LSU was relatively quiet during the early signing period but made a big splash on the final day, landing ESPN 300 wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. on Friday.

The No. 10-ranked prospect overall chose the Tigers over Texas A&M and Florida State, and is now the highest-ranked commitment in the LSU class.

The Tigers are losing leading receiver D.J. Chark to graduation, so landing Marshall along with ESPN 300 wide receiver Jaray Jenkins will give the offense some playmakers who could contribute early.

Marshall is a 6-foot-3, 193-pound prospect from northern Louisiana, where LSU has had some recent struggles recruiting. Alabama has been able to swoop into that region of the state and land some of the top recruits, so the Tigers made it a priority to keep those northern in-state prospects at home.

With Marshall on board, LSU now has eight ESPN 300 commitments -- 22 in total -- in its class, now ranked No. 10 in the class rankings.