The nation's No. 1-ranked athlete in the Class of 2019 is off the board.

Jordan Whittington announced his commitment to Texas over Texas A&M, UCLA and Florida on Saturday.

Whittington, the No. 10-ranked prospect overall in the Class of 2019, is a huge signing for coach Tom Herman and the Longhorns over Jimbo Fisher and archrival Texas A&M, with the Aggies having received a shot of momentum on the trail since Fisher's hire.

The immensely talented Lone Star State prospect, who could play receiver or safety at the next level, made a number of unofficial visits leading up to his pledge, including a most recent trip to Austin following a late February trip to Westwood.

Fresh off of signing the No. 3-ranked class in February, featuring 19 ESPN 300 prospects, Herman and staff are building momentum again with another top-10 class in sight. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound Whittington joins ESPN Jr. 300 quarterback Roschon Johnson (No. 63 overall) and upside defensive end T'Vondre Sweat on the commit list. Whittington and Johnson give the Longhorns two of the top 10 prospects in the state of Texas in 2019 after the school signed six of the top 10 in February.

The Longhorns are in the mix for more than a dozen members of the ESPN Jr. 300, including offensive linemen Tyler Johnson, Kenyon Green and Branson Bragg; receivers Garrett Wilson and Dylan Wright; defensive end DeMarvin Leal; running backs Noah Cain and Deondrick Glass; safety and Texas A&M verbal Demani Richardson; Peach State cornerback Kenyatta Watson, California linebacker De'Gabriel Floyd and defensive back Chris Steele; and cornerback Marcus Banks, among others.