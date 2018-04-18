Alabama landed Maryland linebacker Shane Lee on Tuesday, the No. 33-ranked prospect in the 2019 class. Lee is the seventh ESPN Junior 300 commitment for the Crimson Tide and the third in the month of April.

Lee, a 6-foot, 253-pound linebacker from Baltimore, is the No. 2-ranked inside linebacker in the class. He gives Alabama four top-100 commitments. He is also the highest-ranked commitment in the class as it stands now, two spots ahead of offensive lineman Pierce Quick.

The fast start in this class is reverting to the norm after Alabama's 2018 class was ranked No. 25, with only three total commitments this time last year.

The Tide also had a slow finish to the early signing period at the end of December but closed strong with the February signing day, finishing with the No. 6 class.

The class rankings have not yet been released for the 2019 class, but with the addition of Lee, Alabama is tied with Michigan for the second-most ESPN Jr. 300 commitments.

Both teams sit one ESPN Jr. 300 commitment behind Florida State.