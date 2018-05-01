Grayson High (Georgia) boasts one of the most talented high school football programs in the country, and this is especially true in the class of 2019.

On Tuesday, four of the nation's top prospects from the uber-talented Peach State school announced where they will play college football.

Linebacker Owen Pappoe, a five-star prospect ranked No. 8 overall in the class of 2019, committed to Auburn over Georgia. Pappoe is the most impactful recruiting win for the Tigers since class of 2016 five-star defensive tackle Derrick Brown picked Auburn over Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama.

Despite all of the Bulldogs' momentum on the recruiting trail, the top-ranked prospect in the state of Georgia turned his home-state school down, though it offered Pappoe prior to his freshman year in high school.

The 6-foot-1, 209-pound Under Armour All-America Game playmaker with 4.5 speed in the 40-yard dash becomes the third ESPN 300 verbal for Gus Malzahn and staff, joining quarterback Bo Nix and receiver George Pickens.

A second five-star prospect from Grayson High who announced Tuesday is offensive tackle Wanya Morris. The 6-6, 293-pound offensive tackle chose Tennessee over Auburn, among more than 30 offers including Clemson, LSU and Alabama. The Under Armour All-America Game selection had flirted with Auburn for some time, to the point that it looked as though the Tigers might win out, then the momentum flipped back to Tennessee following an April 20 official visit. Morris is the highest-ranked commit in the 2019 class for the Vols, and the first five-star prospect headed to Knoxville since overall No. 1 Trey Smith in 2017. His commitment gives Tennessee three ESPN 300 commitments in the class, two of which are offensive linemen.

A third Grayson prospect announcing Tuesday was Kenyatta Watson, No. 94 in the class of 2019. The 6-2, 183-pound versatile defensive back selected Texas over Notre Dame following official visits in April to Austin, Texas, and South Bend, Indiana.

The Under Armour All-America Game selection becomes the fourth ESPN 300 commitment for the Longhorns in the 2019 cycle, joining No. 17 overall Jordan Whittington, No. 61 De'Gabriel Floyd and No. 83 Roschon Johnson. The verbal by Watson marks the first time in the 14 years ESPN has ranked prospects that a high school prospect from Georgia has picked Texas.

Edge pass-rusher Kevin Harris, ranked No. 106 overall, was the fourth ESPN 300 prospect to commit Tuesday. The 6-4, 217-pound outside linebacker prospect picked Alabama over Miami, becoming the latest rangy pass-rusher to pick the national champions.

Harris adds to the No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide class, which now has 10 ESPN 300 commitments among 11 four-star verbals.

Grayson High now has prospects in the 2019 class committed to Auburn, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Michigan (ESPN 300 Trente Jones), Texas A&M (Kenyon Jackson), Florida State (Tru Thompson), North Carolina (Allen Smith), Georgia Tech (Jeremiah Smith) and Duke (Jalen Alexander).