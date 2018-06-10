        <
        >

          Harry Miller, ranked No. 20 overall in 2019 class, picks Ohio State

          1:00 PM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Joined ESPN in 2011
            • Graduated from Central Michigan
            Follow on Twitter

          ESPN 300 offensive lineman Harry Miller announced his commitment to Ohio State on Sunday over Notre Dame, Clemson, Georgia and Stanford. Miller is ranked 20th overall in the 2019 class and is one of the top recruits in the state of Georgia.

          The Buckeyes have had success in Georgia before, landing linebacker Raekwon McMillan, who was ranked No. 13 overall in the 2014 class. The staff also was able to grab a commitment from ESPN 300 athlete Steele Chambers, who is ranked No. 245 overall.

          Miller, a 6-foot-4, 317-pound offensive guard from Buford, is the No. 1-ranked guard in the 2019 class and the No. 5-ranked recruit in the state of Georgia.

          He is the second-highest commitment in the class behind No. 13-ranked Garrett Wilson, and he gives the Buckeyes eight ESPN 300 commitments in the class.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices