ESPN 300 offensive lineman Harry Miller announced his commitment to Ohio State on Sunday over Notre Dame, Clemson, Georgia and Stanford. Miller is ranked 20th overall in the 2019 class and is one of the top recruits in the state of Georgia.

The Buckeyes have had success in Georgia before, landing linebacker Raekwon McMillan, who was ranked No. 13 overall in the 2014 class. The staff also was able to grab a commitment from ESPN 300 athlete Steele Chambers, who is ranked No. 245 overall.

Miller, a 6-foot-4, 317-pound offensive guard from Buford, is the No. 1-ranked guard in the 2019 class and the No. 5-ranked recruit in the state of Georgia.

He is the second-highest commitment in the class behind No. 13-ranked Garrett Wilson, and he gives the Buckeyes eight ESPN 300 commitments in the class.