Derek Stingley Jr., the No. 67-ranked prospect in the Class of 2019, is staying home for college

The 6-foot-1, 193-pound cornerback announced on Wednesday afternoon that he would be attending LSU over Florida and Texas.

I know I can't please everyone.. In my heart I truly feel this is the right place for me. I'm all in! 100% committed! Please respect my decision. pic.twitter.com/CX7exqfMww — Derek Stingley Jr. (@JrStingley) June 20, 2018

While Stingley was long thought to be a heavy lean to the hometown university, gaining the public announcement for Ed Orgeron and staff is a needed shot in the arm after only picking up one commitment in June prior to Stingley's announcement.

Stingley jumping on board is also huge for in-state recruiting. The Tigers already have Pelican State No. 2-ranked Kardell Thomas in the fold, but are facing uphill battles in other key in-state recruitments headed into July.

Stingley adds to a cornerback class that consists of ESPN 300 Maurice Hampton and Lone Star State four-star Marcus Banks, with ace recruiter and defensive backs coach Corey Raymond having been key in all three recruitments.

Stingley is the latest in a long list of cornerback prospects from the state of Louisiana to stay home, including past ESPN 300 members Kelvin Joseph, Kristian Fulton, Greedy Williams and Tre'Davious White.

LSU boasted the No. 13-ranked recruiting class prior to Stingley's announcement. LSU signed the No. 14 class in February and has not finished outside the top 15 in the 13 years ESPN has ranked prospects and recruiting classes.

If the Tigers are to continue the streak, winning out for Pelican State No. 1 ranked Ishmael Sopsher is imperative. Other top targets include wide receiver Devonta Lee, running backs Noah Cain and John Emery and defensive lineman Nathan Pickering.