Quarterback Logan Holgorsen, the son of West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen, flipped his commitment from North Texas to Bowling Green on Monday. The younger Holgorsen is a three-star prospect from Morgantown, West Virginia, now headed to play in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Holgorsen took to Twitter to make the announcement official.

Holgorsen had committed to North Texas in October, and the decision to choose the Mean Green over Bowling Green at the time was in part because of his relationship with North Texas head coach Seth Littrell, who coached running backs at Texas Tech with Logan's father.

"My knowledge of football is higher than most my age because I have been around it all my life," Holgorsen said in October. "That's why North Texas is such a good fit, because they run the offense I've grown up around. [My dad] has always been the guy to go to for those things. He's taught me so much and helped me make that decision."

Now, switching his commitment to Bowling Green, Holgorsen will still have a few familiar faces when he gets to campus. Bowling Green head coach Mike Jinks is a former Texas Tech assistant himself, who worked with the elder Holgorsen as well.