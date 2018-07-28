Jeffery Carter, the No. 45 ranked prospect in the Class of 2019, is staying home for college.

The 6-foot, 182-pound cornerback with blazing 4.36 speed committed to the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday over Oklahoma Sooners, Oregon Ducks and more than 25 other offers from Power 5 programs.

The nation's No. 4 ranked cornerback adds to what could be a record-setting class for the Aggies, who have never finished higher than No. 4 in the 14 years ESPN has ranked prospects and recruiting classes.

Carter becomes the 12th ESPN 300 commitment for Jimbo Fisher's first full class in College Station, which includes five-star offensive lineman Kenyon Green and No. 1 ranked safety Brian Williams.

The Fort Worth-area prospect also continues the Aggies' run of reeling in top prospects in the Lone Star State. Texas A&M now has four of the top-10 ranked prospects in the state on the commit list, and nine of the top 20. The Aggies inked just two of the top 20 prospects within the state lines in February.

The Aggies remain in the mix for ESPN 300s Dylan Wright and Marcus Stripling in state, and a number of other highly ranked prospect from out of state.

Texas A&M signed the No. 16 ranked class in the 2018 cycle with a strong February close under Fisher and staff.