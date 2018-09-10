When Michigan added quarterback Shea Patterson this offseason, the coaching staff didn't know that would ultimately lead to another Patterson joining the Wolverines.

However, Nick Patterson, a 2020 tight end prospect, committed to Michigan Sunday night and will follow his brother's footsteps at Michigan.

The younger Patterson is a 6-foot-3, 215-pounder out of San Antonio Christian high school in San Antonio, Texas. Michigan was his biggest offer on a list that included Dartmouth, Florida Atlantic and Memphis among others.

Patterson took a visit to Ann Arbor this past weekend for the game against Western Michigan and was able to see his brother's first win in the Big House as a Wolverine. Shea Patterson finished the game completing 12 of 17 passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns in the 49-3 win.

Patterson committed to coach Jim Harbaugh Sunday night before heading back home to San Antonio, giving the Wolverines four commitments in the 2020 class, three of which are ranked in the ESPN Junior 300.

While the family currently resides in San Antonio, the boys grew up as Michigan fans with season tickets to Michigan football games.