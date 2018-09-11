Penn State landed the top-ranked player in Pennsylvania when Joey Porter Jr. announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday.

Porter Jr., the No. 300 prospect in the country, is the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker Joey Porter.

The elder Porter is currently an assistant coach with the Steelers, and his son is now staying somewhat close to their Wexford, Pennsylvania, home. Porter Jr. is a safety prospect who stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 187 pounds.

Adding Porter Jr. gives the Nittany Lions seven ESPN 300 commitments in the 2019 class, led by linebacker Brandon Smith, running back Devyn Ford and wide receiver John Dunmore.

This is also the second straight class in which Penn State has landed the top in-state prospect. Five-star linebacker Micah Parsons signed with the Nittany Lions in the 2018 class.