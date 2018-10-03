ESPN 300 wide receiver Jadon Haselwood decommitted from Georgia Tuesday night. Haselwood, the No. 12-ranked prospect overall, committed to the Dawgs in March of 2017 but has decided to reopen his recruitment.

Thank you and no interviews at this time... pic.twitter.com/pAd8yPZjwz — F E D E R A L 🎱 ² (@jadon_haselwood) October 3, 2018

The 6-foot-3, 189-pound receiver out of Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia, is the No. 1-ranked receiver in the class and was the second-highest commitment for Georgia, behind No. 2 Nolan Smith.

Other programs, including Miami, have still been pursuing Haselwood despite his commitment. Haselwood is scheduled to take a visit to see the Hurricanes in the near future and other schools, including Oklahoma, are likely to try to get involved.

With Haselwood's decommitment, Georgia now has 13 ESPN 300 commitments and 18 overall.