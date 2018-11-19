Washington landed a big piece to its 2019 recruiting class Sunday when ESPN 300 defensive tackle Faatui Tuitele announced his commitment to the Huskies.

TOP 5 IS HERE.. Please respect my decision. No interviews at this time. To God Be the Glory. pic.twitter.com/ZptMOwnAvH — FAATUI TUITELE (@tuitele87) May 21, 2018

Tuitele is the No. 40-ranked prospect in the country and chose Washington over Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Texas. It's quite the win for coach Chris Petersen and his staff who currently hold the No. 21-ranked recruiting class in the country.

Hailing from St. Louis High School in Hawaii, Tuitele is the fifth prospect to commit to Washington from Hawaii in this class. His school has been known to produce top recruits in the past, including current Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and former Oregon Heisman winning quarterback, Marcus Mariota.

Tuitele is the highest-ranked commitment in Washington's class and gives the Huskies four ESPN 300 commitments. He is joined by ESPN 300 defensive tackle Jacob Bandes, ESPN 300 quarterback Dylan Morris and offensive lineman Sama Paama as the top commitments.