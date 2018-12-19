Tom VanHaaren sees Jim Harbaugh's denial of NFL coaching rumors as a key factor in getting Daxton Hill to re-commit to Michigan. (0:57)

Daxton Hill is back with the Wolverines.

The recruitment of the five-star safety has been interesting, but Hill ended the cycle Wednesday by signing with Michigan. That is significant, because Hill had flipped his commitment from the Wolverines to Alabama on Dec. 8, only to flip back to Michigan on the first day of the early signing period.

Hill is the No. 13-ranked prospect in the 2019 class out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and originally chose Michigan in September.

After Michigan lost to Ohio State 62-39 and rumors flew that coach Jim Harbaugh might leave for the NFL, Hill decided to flip to the Crimson Tide.

When Harbaugh denied the rumors, however, and Hill realized Harbaugh was not going anywhere, the Wolverines got back in charge and were ultimately able to reel Hill back in the class.

Hill is the younger brother of Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill, who recently declared for the NFL draft. His commitment back into Michigan's class has helped the resurgence of Michigan's recruiting efforts that finished with the No. 20-ranked class in 2018.

It's not all bad news for the Crimson Tide. Alabama started the early signing day by landing ESPN 300 defensive back Jordan Battle.

Battle, the No. 123-ranked prospect overall, flipped his decision from Ohio State to Alabama on the first day of the early signing period. There had been speculation that Battle might change his decision from the Buckeyes to the Crimson Tide, so it isn't completely unexpected for new Ohio State coach Ryan Day.

It is a hit to Ohio State's class, however, which started the day at No. 11 overall in the class rankings. The Buckeyes have landed a top-five recruiting class for the past three years under Urban Meyer and are now in jeopardy of falling outside the top 10.

Another hit came later in the morning -- ESPN 300 quarterback Dwan Mathis announced he was signing with Georgia instead of Ohio State on Wednesday.

Mathis had been committed to Ohio State since June and had a good relationship with new head coach Ryan Day, but ultimately flipped to the Dawgs.

Alabama is sitting at No. 1 in the class rankings, and with Battle on board, the coaching staff has 20 ESPN 300 commitments in the class. That is the most ESPN 300 commits of any FBS program, and the staff has a chance to land a few more recruits throughout the day.