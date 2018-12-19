Oklahoma landed ESPN 300 athlete Jeremiah Criddell on signing day, the No. 61-ranked prospect who chose the Sooners over Oregon in a somewhat surprising decision.
The Santa Ana, California, prospect had been originally committed to Oregon, but decommitted and now lands with the Sooners.
The decision comes at a time when Oklahoma still has not named a defensive coordinator, and Criddell is slated to play defensive back.
The 6-foot, 188-pound athlete said he wasn't concerned about the defensive coordinator position still being open and that he was confident it would be filled soon.
Oklahoma now has the No. 9-ranked recruiting class overall with 10 ESPN 300 commitments.