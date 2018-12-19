Running back Noah Cain, the No. 4 RB in the country, signs with the Nittany Lions. (1:32)

ESPN 300 running back Noah Cain has committed to Penn State over Auburn, Georgia and Texas.

The No. 68 ranked prospect overall out of IMG Academy gives the Nittany Lions nine ESPN 300 commitments in the class.

Editor's Picks College football early signing period news and the best announcements The college football early signing period's first day is coming to a close, and more than two-thirds of the ESPN 300 are signed to their future schools. Here are the biggest news and the coolest announcements from today.

Cain is the second ESPN 300 running back commit in this class for Penn State, after Devyn Ford out of Virginia.

This is also the fifth ESPN 300 running back the Nittany Lions have landed since the 2015 class, including Saquon Barkley, who was taken No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL draft.

Cain had been seriously considering Georgia and Texas, and Tennessee made a late push with an official visit in the last weekend of the process, but Cain mentioned his relationships with the Penn State staff that stood out to him the most.