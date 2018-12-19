        <
        >

          Gators land Lakeland's Keon Zipperer, Lloyd Summerall, Deyavie Hammond

          play
          Florida lands three ESPN 300 prospects (1:19)

          The Gators land a trio of top prospects, No. 1 TE Keon Zipperer, No. 13 DE Lloyd Summerall and No. 2 OG Deyavie Hammond, to bolster a strong recruiting class. (1:19)

          12:39 PM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Joined ESPN in 2011
            • Graduated from Central Michigan
            Follow on Twitter

          Florida picked up three teammates when ESPN 300 prospects Keon Zipperer, Lloyd Summerall and Deyavie Hammond all announced their commitment to the Gators together on Wednesday.

          The Lakeland High School teammates provide a boost to Florida's recruiting class in different ways.

          Zipperer, the No. 63-ranked recruit overall, is a tight end who said his recruitment came down to Miami and Florida before landing with the Gators.

          "Every time I've been up there since my sophomore year, it felt like home," Zipperer said. "I wasn't feeling them before the new coaching staff got there, but then the new coaching staff was on me a lot harder and I knew this was the place for me."

          Summerall is the No. 128-ranked prospect as a 6-foot-5, 210-pound defensive end. He was also down to Florida and Miami.

          "It was definitely the scheme where I think I fit best," Summerall said. "I'll be the Buck, what Jachai Polite plays. It was the relationships, I feel like that's important, knowing the coaches are really for you and really want you at their program."

          Hammond is an offensive lineman, ranked No. 102 overall, and had been deciding between Florida and Florida State.

          "The coaches played a big part," Hammond said. "I see they're building a great program and I love Coach (Dan) Mullen and Coach (John) Hevesy, so I can't wait to see where this program goes."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices