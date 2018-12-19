The Gators land a trio of top prospects, No. 1 TE Keon Zipperer, No. 13 DE Lloyd Summerall and No. 2 OG Deyavie Hammond, to bolster a strong recruiting class. (1:19)

Florida picked up three teammates when ESPN 300 prospects Keon Zipperer, Lloyd Summerall and Deyavie Hammond all announced their commitment to the Gators together on Wednesday.

The Lakeland High School teammates provide a boost to Florida's recruiting class in different ways.

Zipperer, the No. 63-ranked recruit overall, is a tight end who said his recruitment came down to Miami and Florida before landing with the Gators.

"Every time I've been up there since my sophomore year, it felt like home," Zipperer said. "I wasn't feeling them before the new coaching staff got there, but then the new coaching staff was on me a lot harder and I knew this was the place for me."

Summerall is the No. 128-ranked prospect as a 6-foot-5, 210-pound defensive end. He was also down to Florida and Miami.

"It was definitely the scheme where I think I fit best," Summerall said. "I'll be the Buck, what Jachai Polite plays. It was the relationships, I feel like that's important, knowing the coaches are really for you and really want you at their program."

Hammond is an offensive lineman, ranked No. 102 overall, and had been deciding between Florida and Florida State.

"The coaches played a big part," Hammond said. "I see they're building a great program and I love Coach (Dan) Mullen and Coach (John) Hevesy, so I can't wait to see where this program goes."