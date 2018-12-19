        <
          Ohio State wins tug of war with Michigan for DE Zach Harrison

          1:23 PM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
          Ohio State landed a huge addition to its 2019 recruiting class Wednesday when five-star defensive end Zach Harrison committed to the Buckeyes.

          Harrison, a 6-foot-6, 244-pound lineman, chose Ohio State over Michigan and Penn State and is now the highest-ranked commit in the class for the Buckeyes.

          The commitment is a big deal for Ohio State, which fended off rival Michigan for the talented prospect, especially after the Wolverines seemingly had the upper hand for quite a bit of Harrison's recruitment.

          Harrison is the top-ranked recruit from Ohio and had he not selected the Buckeyes, he would have been the second No. 1 in-state recruit to not choose Ohio State in as many years. Offensive lineman Jackson Carman was the No. 1-ranked prospect in Ohio in 2018 and he signed with Clemson.

          Harrison brings a little life back to an Ohio State recruiting class that felt the impact of Urban Meyer's pending retirement and season-long issues, including a three-game suspension and debilitating headaches due to an arachnoid cyst on his brain.

