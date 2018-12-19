RB Trey Sanders, the 18th-ranked player overall and No. 2 running back in the ESPN 300, picks the Alabama Crimson Tide as his school. (1:55)

ESPN 300 running back Trey Sanders has committed to Alabama over Georgia, Florida, Florida State and Texas. Sanders is the No. 2 ranked running back in the class, just behind LSU commit John Emery.

Sanders had been committed very early in the process to Alabama, but decommitted from the Crimson Tide in January. Alabama had seemingly still been the leader after that decommitment, but Georgia was heavily involved in the process and got Sanders on an official visit in December.

The No. 18 ranked prospect, out of IMG Academy, said his decision came down to Georgia and Alabama, but ultimately the relationships he had built with the Crimson Tide coaches won out. The opportunity Sanders would get at Alabama and the lengthy list of running backs to make it to the NFL from Tuscaloosa was appealing to Sanders and helped him make his final choice.

Sanders made a bold prediction as to how his first season in Tuscaloosa will go.

"As a freshman at Alabama, I do plan on winning the Heisman, nothing less," Sanders said. "If I come short, I will be a finalist. I will be in New York next year, looking forward to it."

Alabama now has 20 ESPN 300 commitments in the No. 1 ranked class.