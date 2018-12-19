Tom Luginbill breaks down ESPN 300 No. 23 overall prospect Nakobe Dean's decision to sign with Georgia. (0:53)

Georgia landed a commitment Wednesday from linebacker Nakobe Dean, the No. 23 ranked prospect overall, who chose the Bulldogs over Alabama, Ole Miss, Auburn and LSU.

Dean's recruitment was one of many battles that have transpired between Georgia and Alabama over the past two years. Georgia finished ranked No. 1 overall in the recruiting class rankings in 2018, and now Alabama has taken over that top spot in 2019.

The Dawgs aren't far behind, however, at No. 3 overall, and the coaches are looking to finish in the top three for the third year in a row.

Dean is joined in the class by the No. 2 recruit overall, defensive end Nolan Smith, who at one point was entertaining Alabama and a few other SEC programs before reaffirming his commitment to Georgia.

Offensive lineman Clay Webb is the second highest-ranked commit and second five-star commit in the class for Georgia, and Webb happens to be from the state of Alabama.

Dean's commitment gives Georgia 16 ESPN 300 commitments in the class.