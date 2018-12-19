        <
          ESPN 300 O-lineman Evan Neal commits to Alabama

          4:51 PM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
          Alabama continued its success on the first day of the early signing period by landing ESPN 300 offensive lineman Evan Neal.

          The 6-foot-8, 391-pound offensive tackle chose the Tide over Florida, Georgia and Miami.

          At No. 36 overall in the recruiting rankings, Neal is the fourth ESPN 300 offensive line commit in this class for Alabama. He joins five-star tackle Pierce Quick as well as Amari Kight.

          The Crimson Tide are currently holding on to the No. 1-ranked recruiting class overall, with 21 ESPN 300 commitments on board. Landing Neal and ESPN 300 running back Trey Sanders, who both announced their commitment on Wednesday, should be enough to keep the Crimson Tide atop the rankings.

          Of those 21 ESPN 300 commitments for Alabama, 10 are ranked within the top 100.

