Elias Ricks, the top-ranked cornerback prospect in the 2020 class, committed to LSU on Christmas Day.

Ricks, a 6-foot-2 defensive back out of Santa Ana, California, chose the Tigers over offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, USC and a number of the other top programs in the country.

He is the top-ranked recruit among the eight commitments LSU has received from juniors thus far. He is the No. 16 overall recruit in the ESPN Junior 300.

Just A Inspiration To My People...



This Is For My Family#GEAUXTIGERS🐯 pic.twitter.com/Dk41ZCYGUZ — 12 (@Eliasricks2020) December 25, 2018

"I have made my pledge," Ricks wrote on social media. "This is Elias Ricks. And I will be committing to the Louisiana State University. Thank you all and have a Merry Christmas. Geaux Tigers."

LSU has also landed the No. 2 cornerback in the 2019 class, Derek Stingley Jr. from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, potentially creating one of the country's more formidable secondaries in the years to come.