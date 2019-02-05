Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee flipped his commitment from Georgia to Ole Miss on Monday.

Plumlee, one of two unsigned four-star quarterback commitments in the 2019 class -- Lance Legendre being the other -- announced he is now planning to sign with the Rebels on signing day, Feb. 6.

I am so Thankful! God is so good! pic.twitter.com/vI6pjQREzr — John Rhys Plumlee (@PlumleeJohn) February 5, 2019

Plumlee, from Oak Grove high school in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is ranked No. 261 overall in the 2019 class. He is now the second four-star quarterback in the class for the Rebels, along with Grant Tisdale, from Allen, Texas.

Plumlee has had an interesting recruitment in that he had been committed to Georgia since June 2018 but started looking at other programs in December when Georgia's coaches asked him to accept a blueshirt offer.

A blueshirt is designated for an unrecruited player, which means a prospect who has not taken an official visit to that particular school, has not signed financial aid paperwork and is not awarded a scholarship right away. The player is typically awarded a scholarship once practice begins and is then able to be counted toward the next recruiting class, helping coaches keep scholarship numbers intact for each class.

Once that happened, Plumlee took visits to Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Plumlee is an accomplished football recruit but is also a top-level baseball player and is planning to pursue both football and baseball at Ole Miss.

The addition of Plumlee to this Ole Miss class gives head coach Matt Luke and his staff 28 total commitments. No longer dealing with NCAA sanctions restricting the scholarship numbers, Ole Miss currently has the No. 24-ranked class in the country only two days before signing day begins.