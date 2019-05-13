Georgia lands ESPN 300 O-lineman Ratledge

Georgia landed a commitment from ESPN 300 offensive lineman Tate Ratledge on Monday.

Ratledge is the 75th-ranked prospect overall and gives the Bulldogs six ESPN 300 commitments in the class.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound lineman out of Darlington High School in Rome, Georgia, chose Georgia over Tennessee and is the third four-star offensive lineman to commit to the Bulldogs in this 2020 class.

Ratledge joins five-star tackle Broderick Jones, the No. 12 prospect overall, and four-star guard Akinola Ogunbiyi out of Texas. Those three prospects will help restock the offensive line for Georgia, which could have some early departures after this upcoming season with Isaiah Wilson and Andrew Thomas, third-year juniors who are potentially high picks in next year's NFL draft.

Ratledge's decision gives the Bulldogs four ESPN 300 commitments since May and will likely move them up in the class rankings from their current No. 9 spot. Georgia is chasing Alabama and Clemson, which each holds 13 ESPN 300 commitments, LSU, which has 10, and Notre Dame with seven.

Georgia is now tied with Ohio State, Florida, Florida State and Miami, with six ESPN 300 commits a piece.