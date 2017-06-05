The recruiting momentum for Texas is has reached a fever pitch.

After reeling in ESPN 300s Keaontay Ingram, DeMarvion Overshown and Ayodele Adeoye in the last six days, the Longhorns wrapped up a weeklong stretch Monday picking up a commitment from one of the Lone Star State's best.

Under Armour All-America Game safety B.J. Foster, the No. 36 prospect in the 2018 class, committed to Texas on Monday afternoon over Michigan, LSU, Ohio State and TCU after being considered a heavy lean to the Longhorns for months.

Foster, the No. 2-ranked prospect in the state of Texas, continues a tradition of Angleton High players attending the University of Texas. The list includes former NFL cornerback Quentin Jammer, Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs, former NFL fullback Ahmard Hall and D.J. Monroe.

With the ESPN 300 commitments piling up, Tom Herman's first full class at Texas is bringing back memories of Mack Brown's top five classes in Austin more than a decade ago.

Since quarterback Casey Thompson committed April 13, the Longhorns have reeled in nine ESPN 300 prospects, including fellow ESPN 300 quarterback Cameron Rising, a flip from archrival Oklahoma, and Under Armour All-America Game selection Caden Sterns, a flip from LSU. Both have been key in building the momentum for Herman and staff.

The commitment by Foster pushes Texas a step further to filling needs at defensive back in the 2018 class. Foster, Sterns and Overshown give Longhorns defensive coordinator Todd Orlando a trio of talented options at safety, with Overshown likely to grow into a linebacker long term. Texas is still in pursuit of cornerbacks to fill the need, including ESPN 300s D'Shawn Jamison, Jalen Green and Anthony Cook.

Now knocking on the door of a top-five-class ranking, Texas possesses top-three-class possibilities with the likes of Jamison, Green, Cook, tight end Mustapha Muhammad, defensive tackle Keondre Coburn, receivers Al'vonte Woodard, Jaylen Waddle and Brennan Eagles still on the board from inside the state lines.