Coach Tom Herman has Texas on a serious roll on the recruiting trail.

Less than a week after picking up a commitment from Under Armour All-America Game receiver Al'vonte Woodard, the Longhorns hit big again in the Houston area.

Versatile defensive back Jalen Green, the No. 138-ranked prospect in the class of 2018, committed to Texas on Friday night over LSU, Oregon, Penn State and Ohio State.

The 6-foot-1, 174 Green, No. 20 in Texas, becomes the sixth top-20 ranked prospect from the Lone Star State to commit to the Longhorns. Four of the six are defensive back prospects, including the nations No. 1 ranked safety and top ranked player in Texas, B.J. Foster, and one time LSU verbal and nations No. 3 ranked safety Caden Sterns.

Texas continues to trend towards a top-five class for the first time since 2012 with 11 ESPN 300 commitments, with a number of ESPN 300 top targets still in play.

The wish list includes cornerbacks D'Shawn Jamison and Anthony Cook (teammates of Woodard at Houston Lamar); defensive tackle Keondre Coburn; tight ends Luke Ford, Mustapha Muhammad and Malcolm Epps; receivers Brennan Eagles and Tommy Bush; defensive end Joseph Ossai; and lineman Rafiti Ghirmai. Out-of-state ESPN 300 top targets include defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins and offensive tackle Sione Angilau Jr.

With the addition of Green, Texas has 13 commitments, and is expected to sign 22-24 players come February.