The Texas Longhorns' first 2019 commitment is a big one.

Not short on quarterback recruits, UT secured another Friday in Roschon Johnson, one of the nation's top 2019 prospects at the position.

Johnson committed during Texas' Stars at Night recruiting event.

The quarterback position at Texas has been inconsistent, at best, since Colt McCoy ran out of eligibility in Austin.

While Shane Buechele has Longhorns' fans seeing a light at the end of the tunnel, Tom Herman and staff are attacking the future of the position with an aggressive recruiting attitude.

Texas already have a pair of ESPN 300 signal callers on the verbals list in the top 10 2018 class in Casey Thompson and one-time Oklahoma commit Cameron Rising.

Johnson, a 6-foot-1, 192-pound Southeast Texas product, picked the Longhorns over offers from Florida State, Florida, Ohio State, North Carolina, Baylor, Oregon and others after being considered a heavy lean to Texas since before being offered by Herman and staff in January.

Johnson made trips this summer to North Carolina and Clemson prior to committing to Texas on Friday night.

Johnson led Port Neches-Groves High to a 11-2 record in 2016, throwing for 2,358 yards and 26 touchdowns, along with rushing for 1,620 yards and 30 touchdowns taking home District 22-5A MVP honors.

Johnson instantly becomes the bell cow for Texas' 2019 class, and will be in charge of helping recruit talented Lone Star State offensive skill players Arjei Henderson, Theo Wease Jr., Jordan Whittington, Garrett Wilson and running back Noah Cain, among others.