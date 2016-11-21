Katie Ledecky broke the 1,650-yard NCAA freestyle record by 20 seconds and her own American record by 10 seconds on Sunday, according to nbcsports.com.

At an Ohio State meet, the Stanford freshman traveled 66 lengths of the pool in 15:03.92. The runner-up finished in 16:04.25 and still needed to complete four full lengths of the pool when Ledecky completed her swim.

After winning four gold medals in Rio, Ledecky has since smashed NCAA records in three events. Jeff Curry/Getty Images

Ledecky's time was so good that it could have placed third in the men's 1,650-yard freestyle, which came right after her event in Columbus. She also broke another NCAA record in that event with her 1,000-yard split time, a time she had set in her third college meet in early November.

Ledecky's record swims came one day after she took her first loss in a freestyle final longer than 100 meters since 2014, as she lost to fellow U.S. Olympic champion Simone Manuel in the 200-yard freestyle by .26 of a second, according to nbcsports.com.

After winning four gold medals at the Rio Olympics, Ledecky has since smashed NCAA records in three freestyle events (500, 1,000 and 1,650 yards) in her first four meets as a member of the Stanford swim team.

At Rio in August, no one was more dominant than the 19-year-old Ledecky, whose four golds included two world record-shattering performances.

She became the first woman since 1968 to win the 200, 400 and 800 free and joined Amy Van Dyken and Missy Franklin as the only American women to capture as many as four golds in a single Games.