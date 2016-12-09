Western Michigan suspends athlete after shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Western Michigan athletic director Kathy Beauregard says a current student-athlete has been suspended after being identified by Kalamazoo police as a person of interest in the fatal shooting of another student at an off-campus apartment.

Beauregard issued a statement Friday saying the university and the athletic department were cooperating with police in their investigation into the shooting Thursday night of the 20-year-old student. She didn't identify the student-athlete or the sport the student participates in.

Police have said they're seeking two men who were seen fleeing after the shooting.

Police didn't immediately release the name of the shooting victim or details about the circumstances of the shooting.

University president John Dunn issued a statement saying the university community "is stunned by the realization that a promising life has been lost.''