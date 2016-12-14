BEVERLY, Mass. -- The Massachusetts man who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge -- which raised millions of dollars nationwide for ALS research -- has been honored by the NCAA.

A group that included NCAA President Mark Emmert and several elected officials Tuesday hand-delivered an award to Pete Frates, the former Boston College baseball captain who touched off the craze.

Officials with the collegiate sports organization previously said Frates would be unable to accept the 2017 Inspiration Award at its January awards celebration in Nashville, Tennessee, because his neurodegenerative disease was progressing.

The organization instead honored Frates at his home Tuesday.

Frates was diagnosed with the disease in 2012. It's also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Ice Bucket Challenge raised more than $220 million when it took off worldwide on social media in 2014.