CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina has received a third notice of allegations from the NCAA outlining violations connected to its multiyear academic fraud scandal.

UNC spokesman Rick White said in statement on Wednesday that the university will publicly release the document but didn't specify when. The statement didn't comment on any changes compared to two earlier versions, both of which included five serious charges centered on a department offering irregular courses featuring significant athlete enrollments.

The NCAA first filed charges in May 2015, then it sent a revised notice in April. Both versions charged North Carolina with lack of institutional control.

UNC appeared before an infractions committee panel in October to argue the NCAA lacked jurisdiction to handle academic matters, among several procedural responses to the charges.

Tar Heels men's basketball coach Roy Williams, speaking after North Carolina's 85-42 win against Northern Iowa on Wednesday night, was asked about the latest notice of allegations, which was first reported by Inside Carolina.

"My reaction is I'm tired of this junk," Williams said. "I've said everything I'm going to say. I felt all along that we have done the right thing. Whatever they do, they have to do.

"I did have one goal, and I'm going to have to change it. I'd hoped the NCAA thing would be over before I retired, and now I'm hoping that it will be over before I die."

Information from ESPN's C.L. Brown and The Associated Press was used in this report.