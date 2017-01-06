North Carolina coach Roy Williams said junior Theo Pinson will make his season debut Saturday against NC State.

Pinson was a probable starter entering the season, but broke the fifth metatarsal in his right foot and had surgery in October.

Theo Pinson, center, averaged 4.5 points last season and appeared in every game for the Tar Heels. Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

"Right now, unless he screws it up in practice I'll play him tomorrow," Williams said.

At the conclusion of Williams' press conference, Pinson entered the media room and told Williams, "you blew my cover."

"I'm like Clark Kent," Pinson said. "I was going to come out like Superman."

Pinson, a 6-foot-6 guard/forward, averaged 4.5 points last season and appeared in every game for the Tar Heels.