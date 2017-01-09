ST. LOUIS -- Wake Forest midfielder Ian Harkes won the Hermann Trophy as the top male college soccer player in the United States and West Virginia defender Kadeisha Buchanan was the top woman, it was announced Friday.

Buchanan became the second Canadian to win a Hermann Trophy, joining Portland's Christine Sinclair (2004 and 2005).

The awards were voted on by Division I coaches.

Ian Harkes' father, John Harkes, was selected as the best college player in 1987. They are the first father and son to be so honored by the Missouri Athletic Club.

Ian Harkes' overtime goal advanced Wake Forest to the 2016 NCAA final, where it lost to Stanford on penalty kicks. Harkes, Wake Forest's captain, finished his college career with nine goals and 18 assists.

John Harkes, a midfielder, played for Virginia. He was selected by the Missouri club as player of the year when Bruce Murray won the Hermann Trophy. There were dual Hermann and Missouri Athletic Club awards from 1986 until the honors unified in 2002.

John Harkes became the U.S. captain and was voted to the National Soccer Hall of Fame following a career that included stints in England with Sheffield Wednesday, Derby, West Ham and Nottingham Forest, and in Major League Soccer with D.C. United, New England and Columbus.

Ian Harkes' mother, Cindi, also played soccer for Virginia and professionally.