LEICESTER, Mass. -- A Massachusetts college is mourning the death of a student who starred on the men's hockey team even after being diagnosed with cancer.

Becker College announced on Monday that senior Gerald Owen had died at age 25.

We join with @BeckerAthletics in mourning the loss of men's ice hockey student-athlete Gerald Owen: https://t.co/WXsSIfXaVI pic.twitter.com/s1ONtCjlau — NCAA Division III (@NCAADIII) January 23, 2017

Owen was from Chesapeake, Virginia. He was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2014 while attending Becker. He missed the hockey season to receive treatment but returned a year later and led his team in assists. The cancer returned before his senior year.

Becker athletic director Frank Millerick said Owen inspired his teammates by attending games and practices even as his health deteriorated.

Becker President Robert Johnson gave Owen his diploma at a Boston hospital last week.

The private school of 2,100 students plans to hold a tribute to Owen at a Feb. 9 hockey game.