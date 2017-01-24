Tennessee executive senior associate athletic director Jon Gilbert has accepted the job as Southern Miss' athletic director, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Gilbert will be officially introduced at a news conference later Tuesday. He's been Dave Hart's No. 2 man at Tennessee since coming to Knoxville with Hart in 2011.

Hart announced in August that he was retiring.

Gilbert served in a number of different roles during his time at Tennessee, including the supervision of the men's basketball team. At Alabama, Gilbert was a member of the executive leadership team. He was responsible for external operations, athletics development, facilities, event management, the ticket office and oversight of several sports programs.

Gilbert replaces Bill McGillis, who resigned from Southern Miss in December to accept the same job at the University of San Diego.