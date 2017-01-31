AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State wrestling coach Kevin Jackson says he's stepping down after the season.

Jackson, the former national freestyle coach for USA Wrestling, has been with the Cyclones since taking over for Cael Sanderson in 2008.

His first Iowa State team finished third at the NCAA championships and featured two national champions, including future Olympic gold medalist Jake Varner. But the program has declined under Jackson, bottoming out this season with a 1-9 record in dual meets.

Jackson is 68-54 in eight years at Iowa State. His last match, a 34-3 loss to top-ranked Oklahoma State at home over the weekend, likely sealed his fate.

Iowa State says Jackson will take on an administrative role in the athletic department after the season.