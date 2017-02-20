Boston College athletic director Brad Bates is stepping down at the end of the academic year.

Bates, who has led Boston College's athletic department since 2012, will become vice president of Collegiate Sports Associates, a North Carolina-based executive search and consulting firm for college programs. He will lead CSA's consulting division.

Bates' departure had been rumored since the fall. Boston College went winless in ACC in football and men's basketball during the 2015 football season and 2015-16 men's basketball season. The Eagles are 8-70 in football, men's basketball and women's basketball games since the start of the 2015-16 academic year.

Last year, Bates helped finalize a strategic plan that calls for more than $200 million in new athletic facilities, including a 240,000-square-foot recreation center and a 115,000-square-foot athletic field house.

Boston College athletic director Brad Bates is leaving the school at the end of the academic year. Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Boston College and am especially grateful for the opportunity to serve the university," Bates said in a prepared statement. "I will forever be an Eagle and a fan of our student-athletes, coaches and staff, and will cherish the great relationships that I have made here."

A former Michigan football player, Bates spent 10 years as athletic director at Miami (Ohio) before coming to Boston College.

Bates is the second consecutive Boston College athletic director to land at a search firm. Gene DeFilippo, who led Boston College for 15 years before retiring in 2012, now serves as managing director for Turnkey Search.