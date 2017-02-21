Clemson associate athletic director Bert Henderson was found dead Tuesday, a day after he was reported missing. He was 60.

Henderson, who was in charge of planned giving in the athletic department, failed to go into work Monday. Family members reported him missing Monday afternoon, and an intensive search began for him.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Henderson had died. He was found in a wooded area more than a mile from his property in Easley, South Carolina. The cause of death was not released.

Henderson began working at Clemson as an athletic trainer in 1978, and he served as a trainer on the 1981 national championship team.

He began working for IPTAY, the school's fundraising arm, in 1985 as its first associate executive director.