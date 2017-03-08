Five new defendants were added this week to a federal lawsuit stemming from the dozens of sexual assault allegations against former Michigan State team physician Larry Nassar. Two of the new defendants are current Michigan State employees.

The amended complaint claims William Strampel, the university's dean of osteopathic medicine, and Jeffrey Kovan, its director of sports medicine and performance, showed gross negligence in allowing Nassar to allegedly assault female athletes on campus and that they misrepresented his professional reputation when discussing him with potential patients.

The suit, filed by attorneys David Mittleman and Mick Grewal, also named former gymnastics coach Kathie Klages and a former university psychologist as new defendants. Their suit is one of three class action complaints filed against Nassar. They are the first to add specific members of the school's medical staff to their list of defendants.

Nassar, 53, has been charged with 25 counts of criminal sexual conduct and multiple counts of child pornography possession. He spent more than two decades working with athletes from the U.S. Gymnastics program and at Michigan State. More than 80 women have accused Nassar of assaulting them under the guise of medical treatment during that time.

Nassar's lawyers say the procedures in question -- which included Nassar inserting his fingers into patients' vaginas -- are part of a legitimate form of treatment for certain injuries. His accusers say Nassar didn't follow proper protocol by wearing a glove during treatment and explaining to his patients and their parents what he was doing.

Last week, Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis sent a letter to 2,900 former and current female student-athletes who may have interacted with Nassar during his nearly 20 years at the school. The letter instructed them how to get in contact with university police if they had any relevant information about the school's ongoing investigation into Nassar's alleged assaults.

Michigan State investigated claims of inappropriate behavior by Nassar in 2014, but he was not charged with a crime at that time. Strampel, the dean of osteopathic medicine, laid out a new set of procedures for Nassar to follow as a result of that investigation, Mittleman and Grewal said. They included making sure that another medical professional was in the room when he was with a patient.

The lawyers said Strampel failed to let others in the department know about the new protocol. They also claim that Strampel and Kovan failed to act after they knew or should have known that Nassar was sexually abusing his patients.

The suit claims that Klages, who coached the Michigan State gymnastics team for 27 years, was told about Nassar's behavior by athletes and failed to report him. Klages was suspended by the athletic department in February and retired one day later.

The fourth new defendant associated with Michigan State is Gary Stollak, a retired clinical psychologist and professor at the university. A woman who testified against Nassar in court last month claimed that she saw Stollak several times after she told her parents that Nassar had assaulted her. Stollak testified that he did not recall any meetings with the woman.

The fifth new defendant is John Geddert, the owner of a gym in nearby Dimondale, Michigan, where Nassar treated several gymnasts. Geddert was also the head coach of the 2012 U.S. Olympic gymnastics team.